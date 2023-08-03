Alphatec: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) on Thursday reported a loss of $51.4 million…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) on Thursday reported a loss of $51.4 million in its second quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The medical equipment and supplies holding company posted revenue of $116.9 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $110.2 million.

Alphatec expects full-year revenue of $462 million.

Alphatec shares have increased 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.69, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATEC

