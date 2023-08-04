Alpha Metallurgical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of…

Listen now to WTOP News

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $181.4 million.

The Bristol, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $12.16 per share.

The company posted revenue of $858.4 million in the period.

Alpha Metallurgical shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.