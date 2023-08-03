Alnylam: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) on Thursday reported a loss of $276 million…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) on Thursday reported a loss of $276 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.21.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.72 per share.

The RNA interference drug developer posted revenue of $318.8 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $331.7 million.

Alnylam shares have declined 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 32% in the last 12 months.

