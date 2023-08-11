Almaden Minerals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) on Thursday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) on Thursday reported a loss of $583,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The company’s shares closed at 13 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 24 cents.

