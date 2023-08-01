Allstate: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Allstate Corp. (ALL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.35 billion in…

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Allstate Corp. (ALL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.35 billion in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $5.29. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.42 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.83 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $13.98 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14.13 billion.

Allstate shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 19%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $113.03, a decline of roughly 3% in the last 12 months.

