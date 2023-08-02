Allied Motion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

The Amherst, New York-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 58 cents per share.

The motion control product maker posted revenue of $146.8 million in the period.

Allied Motion shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $39.53, an increase of 42% in the last 12 months.

