Allete: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Allete Inc. (ALE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $51.5 million.…

Listen now to WTOP News

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Allete Inc. (ALE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $51.5 million.

The Duluth, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share.

The power company owner posted revenue of $533.4 million in the period.

Allete expects full-year earnings to be $3.55 to $3.85 per share.

Allete shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen almost 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.