Allegiant Travel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $84.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of $4.80. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $4.35 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.63 per share.

The travel services company posted revenue of $683.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $658.3 million.

Allegiant Travel shares have risen 75% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 3% in the last 12 months.

