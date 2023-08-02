Alkami: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.8 million…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.8 million in its second quarter.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The provider of digital banking services posted revenue of $65.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Alkami said it expects revenue in the range of $66.5 million to $67.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $261.5 million to $264.5 million.

Alkami shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.15, a rise of 12% in the last 12 months.

