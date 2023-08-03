Alignment Healthcare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) on Thursday reported a loss of $28.5 million…

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) on Thursday reported a loss of $28.5 million in its second quarter.

The Orange, California-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The Medicare Advantage insurer posted revenue of $462.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $436.9 million.

Alignment Healthcare shares have declined 51% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.76, a decrease of 65% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALHC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.