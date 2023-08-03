Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Alico: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Alico: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 3, 2023, 6:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — AliCo. (ALCO) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $11.8 million.

The Ft. Myers, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.56 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 73 cents per share.

The agribusiness and land management company posted revenue of $7.3 million in the period.

Alico shares have climbed 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALCO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up