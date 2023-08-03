Alico: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — AliCo. (ALCO) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $11.8…

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — AliCo. (ALCO) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $11.8 million.

The Ft. Myers, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.56 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 73 cents per share.

The agribusiness and land management company posted revenue of $7.3 million in the period.

Alico shares have climbed 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 27% in the last 12 months.

