Alibaba: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HONG KONG (AP) — HONG KONG (AP) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $4.74 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Hong Kong-based company said it had profit of $1.83. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.40 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.97 per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $32.29 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.79 billion.

Alibaba shares have risen roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 4% in the last 12 months.

