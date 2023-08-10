Algonquin Power & Utilities: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) on Thursday reported a loss of…

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) on Thursday reported a loss of $253.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oakville, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The utility operator posted revenue of $627.9 million in the period.

Algonquin Power & Utilities shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 46% in the last 12 months.

