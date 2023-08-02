Albemarle: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Albemarle Corp. (ALB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $650 million. On…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Albemarle Corp. (ALB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $650 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $5.52. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $7.33 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.27 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $2.37 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.51 billion.

Albemarle expects full-year earnings in the range of $25 to $29.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.4 billion to $11.5 billion.

Albemarle shares have decreased slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $202.89, a drop of 17% in the last 12 months.

