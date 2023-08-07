Akoya: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA) on Monday reported a loss of $20.8 million…

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA) on Monday reported a loss of $20.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 44 cents per share.

The tissue analysis provider posted revenue of $23.5 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.2 million.

Akoya shares have decreased 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.32, a decline of 57% in the last 12 months.

