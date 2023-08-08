Akamai Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $128.8…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $128.8 million.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.49 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The cloud services provider posted revenue of $935.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $931.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Akamai Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.48 to $1.52.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $937 million to $952 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Akamai Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.87 to $5.95 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.8 billion.

Akamai Technologies shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $94.95, a decline of 1.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AKAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AKAM

