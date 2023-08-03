Air Products and Chemicals: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings…

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $595.6 million.

The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.98 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.91 per share.

The seller of gases for industrial, medical and other uses posted revenue of $3.03 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.27 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Air Products and Chemicals expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.04 to $3.14. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.77.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.40 to $11.50 per share.

Air Products and Chemicals shares have dropped almost 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 18%. The stock has increased 23% in the last 12 months.

