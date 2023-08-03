Air Lease: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Air Lease Corp. (AL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $132.4 million.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Air Lease Corp. (AL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $132.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $1.10.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The company that leases planes to airlines posted revenue of $672.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $657.7 million.

Air Lease shares have increased roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $41.05, an increase of 9.5% in the last 12 months.

