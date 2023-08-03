Agilon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Agilon Health Inc. (AGL) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.7 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Agilon Health Inc. (AGL) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.7 million in its second quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The senior-focused health care company posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Agilon said it expects revenue in the range of $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.53 billion to $4.54 billion.

Agilon shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.04, a decrease of 28% in the last 12 months.

