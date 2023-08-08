Agiliti: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The medical equipment services provider posted revenue of $291.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $284.2 million.

Agiliti expects full-year earnings in the range of 54 cents to 59 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion.

Agiliti shares have increased slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.03, a decrease of 12% in the last 12 months.

