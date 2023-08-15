Agilent: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $111 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.43 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The scientific instrument maker posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.66 billion.

Agilent expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.40 to $5.43 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.8 billion to $6.85 billion.

Agilent shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 16%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $125.78, a drop of 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on A at https://www.zacks.com/ap/A

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.