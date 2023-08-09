Agile Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.8 million…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $2.15. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.10 per share.

The developer of prescription contraceptive products for women posted revenue of $5.5 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.59. A year ago, they were trading at $30.50.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGRX

