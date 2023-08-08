Agenus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $73.4 million in…

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $73.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $25.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.36. A year ago, they were trading at $2.65.

