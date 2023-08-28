Afya: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — Afya Ltd. (AFYA) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of…

NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — Afya Ltd. (AFYA) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $16.7 million.

The Nova Lima, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The medical education company posted revenue of $144 million in the period.

Afya shares have declined 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $14.66, a rise of 15% in the last 12 months.

