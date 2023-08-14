Africa Oil: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Africa Oil Corp. (AOIFF) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Africa Oil Corp. (AOIFF) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $106.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 36 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $2.36. A year ago, they were trading at $2.02.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AOIFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AOIFF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.