Africa Oil: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Africa Oil: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 14, 2023, 5:51 PM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Africa Oil Corp. (AOIFF) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $106.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 36 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $2.36. A year ago, they were trading at $2.02.

