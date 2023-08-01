Aflac: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Aflac Inc. (AFL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.63 billion. The…

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Aflac Inc. (AFL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.63 billion.

The Columbus, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $2.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.58 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $5.17 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.52 billion.

Aflac shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 19%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $72.11, a climb of 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AFL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AFL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.