Affirm Holdings: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) on Thursday reported a loss of $206 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 86 cents per share.

The operator of digital commerce platform posted revenue of $445.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $404.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $985.3 million, or $3.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.59 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Affirm Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $430 million to $455 million.

Affirm Holdings shares have risen 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.81, a fall of 54% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AFRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AFRM

