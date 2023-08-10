Affimed N.V.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HEIDELBERG, Germany (AP) — HEIDELBERG, Germany (AP) — Affimed N.V. (AFMD) on Thursday reported a loss of $32 million in…

HEIDELBERG, Germany (AP) — HEIDELBERG, Germany (AP) — Affimed N.V. (AFMD) on Thursday reported a loss of $32 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Heidelberg, Germany-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $1.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.8 million.

The company’s shares closed at 56 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.24.

