Aeterna Zentaris: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its…

Listen now to WTOP News

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its second quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $2.2 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.94. A year ago, they were trading at $5.05.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEZS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEZS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.