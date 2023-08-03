AES: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The AES Corp. (AES) on Thursday reported a loss of $19 million…

The AES Corp. (AES) on Thursday reported a loss of $19 million in its second quarter.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $3.03 billion in the period.

AES expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.65 to $1.75 per share.

AES shares have dropped 28% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $20.65, a drop of slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

