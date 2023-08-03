Aemetis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.3 million in…

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.3 million in its second quarter.

The Cupertino, California-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The renewable fuels and specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $45.1 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67.3 million.

Aemetis shares have increased 72% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 13% in the last 12 months.

