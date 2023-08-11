Aeglea: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) on Friday reported a loss of $217.1 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) on Friday reported a loss of $217.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $2.27. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.66 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $688,000 in the period.

The company’s shares closed at 52 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 46 cents.

