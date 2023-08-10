Adverum Biotechnologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) on Thursday reported a loss of…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.83. A year ago, they were trading at $1.54.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADVM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADVM

