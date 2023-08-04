AdvanSix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $32.7 million. The…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $32.7 million.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $1.25 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The polymer resins producer posted revenue of $427.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $418.7 million.

AdvanSix shares have climbed almost 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 2% in the last 12 months.

