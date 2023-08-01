Advanced Micro: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $27 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 58 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $5.36 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.32 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Advanced Micro said it expects revenue in the range of $5.4 billion to $6 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $5.93 billion.

Advanced Micro shares have increased 82% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $117.60, a rise of 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.