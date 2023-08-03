Advanced Drainage: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of…

HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $173.7 million.

The Hilliard, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.04 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The maker of water drainage systems and pipes posted revenue of $778 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $746.3 million.

Advanced Drainage expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion.

