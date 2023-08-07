ADTRAN Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) on Sunday reported a second-quarter loss of $33.3…

The Huntsville, Alabama-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The networking equipment maker posted revenue of $327.4 million in the period.

ADTRAN Holdings shares have fallen 52% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 62% in the last 12 months.

