Adma Biologics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — Adma Biologics Inc. (ADMA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its second quarter.

The Ramsey, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The infectious disease drug developer posted revenue of $60.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $4.06. A year ago, they were trading at $2.03.

