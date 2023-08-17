Adecoagro: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Adecoagro SA (AGRO) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $46.3 million. On a per-share…

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Adecoagro SA (AGRO) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $46.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Luxembourg-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 40 cents per share.

The producer of agricultural products and renewable energy posted revenue of $402.9 million in the period.

Adecoagro shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.42, an increase of 4% in the last 12 months.

