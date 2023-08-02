Adaptive Biotechnologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $47.8 million in its…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $47.8 million in its second quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The life-sciences research company posted revenue of $48.9 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.5 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies shares have risen 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.96, a drop of 16% in the last 12 months.

