Adams Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $827,000.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $624.8 million in the period.

Adams Resources shares have declined 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $34.85, an increase of 4% in the last 12 months.

