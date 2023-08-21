Adamis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ADMP) on Monday reported a loss of $8.6 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ADMP) on Monday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $3.40. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $2.79 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $6,900 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7,000.

The company’s shares closed at 89 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $22.90.

