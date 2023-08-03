Acushnet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $74.7 million.…

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $74.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fairhaven, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.09.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The golf products maker posted revenue of $689.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $674.8 million.

Acushnet expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.35 billion to $2.4 billion.

