Actinium: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) on Monday reported a loss of $15.2 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) on Monday reported a loss of $15.2 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 50 cents per share.

Actinium shares have declined 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATNM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATNM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.