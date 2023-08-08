Acorda: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PEARL RIVER, N.Y. (AP) — PEARL RIVER, N.Y. (AP) — Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

PEARL RIVER, N.Y. (AP) — PEARL RIVER, N.Y. (AP) — Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pearl River, New York-based company said it had a loss of $7.55.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $29.7 million in the period.

Acorda shares have increased roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $16.50, an increase of 84% in the last 12 months.

