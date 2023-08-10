AcelRx Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $4.4…

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $4.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Hayward, California-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 41 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $253,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 90 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $4.70.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACRX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.