Accuray: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Accuray Inc. (ARAY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The radiation oncology company posted revenue of $118.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $121.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $9.3 million, or 10 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $447.6 million.

Accuray expects full-year revenue in the range of $460 million to $470 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.60. A year ago, they were trading at $2.07.

