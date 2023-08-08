Acco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (AP) — LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (AP) — Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of…

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (AP) — LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (AP) — Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $26.4 million.

The Lake Zurich, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, came to 38 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The maker of office supplies posted revenue of $493.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $488.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Acco expects its per-share earnings to range from 21 cents to 24 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.08 to $1.12 per share.

Acco shares have climbed almost 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.09, a decrease of 15% in the last 12 months.

