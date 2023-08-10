Accelerate Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) on Thursday reported a loss of $26 million in its second quarter.
The Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of $2.36 per share.
The maker of systems that diagnose drug-resistant infections posted revenue of $2.9 million in the period.
Accelerate Diagnostics shares have fallen 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.85, a decrease of 67% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXDX
