Accel Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $10 million.

On a per-share basis, the Burr Ridge, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $292.6 million in the period.

Accel Entertainment shares have climbed 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.15, a drop of roughly 8% in the last 12 months.

